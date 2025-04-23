Kartik Aaryan is 'PR ka Baap', says Alia Bhatt's half brother Rahul Bhatt: 'We didn't get along initially'

Kartik Aaryan's physical transformation in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion stunned both the fans and critics alike. His look and performance as a professional swimmer and professional boxer was considered outstanding. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul Bhatt, who had trained the actor for the part, got candid in a recent interview spilling the beans about his equation with Kartik. Fitness coach Rahul Bhatt discussed about Kartik Aaryan's physical transformation in 2024 film Chandu Champion

(Also read: Alia Bhatt is ‘paani kam chai’ in front of my real sister Pooja Bhatt, says half-brother Rahul Bhatt)

Kartik's transformation story

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul explained how Kartik pulled off from a lean figure to ripped athlete. "He didn’t have any foundation in strength training. He also had to do boxing, which is a different skill set. He also had to do swimming. So it was a tough thing he pulled off. He’s not an athlete. He’s not Tiger (Shroff) or one of those guys. But he pulled it off,” said Rahul.

The fitness coach also admitted that they didn’t start off on a good note as Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor doubted him in the beginning. However, as time passed the actor continued to be a thorough professional which helped them achieve the stunning transformation for the character. In fact, Rahul stated that he could learn a thing or two when it comes to how to promote oneself in the industry.

Rahul says, Kartik aces the PR game

“He’d doubt me a little in the beginning. I didn’t get along with him, like say I did with Aamir (Khan). You have to get along in this business. You have to surrender to your coach. That comfort has to be there. He was very respectful, very punctual, a thorough professional again. There are a lot of things I’ve learnt from him, like self-promotion. Baap ka baap hai, dadaji hai, ye sab cheez mein (he aces the PR game). But I can’t do what he can. Only he can do it. That’s what it takes to be a movie star in today’s time. If that’s what it takes, then I’m not fit to be anything. I’m fit to be a pehelwan (bodybuilder) only,” added Rahul.

About Rahul Bhatt

Rahul is Mahesh Bhatt's son from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt is his sister, while Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are his step-sisters from Mahesh's second marriage with actor Soni Razdan. Apart from being a physical coach, Rahul also participated in Bigg Boss season 4 which was hosted by Salman Khan.