Alia Bhatt is ‘paani kam chai’ in front of my real sister Pooja Bhatt, says half-brother Rahul Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, have both made their mark in Bollywood, carrying forward their father's legacy. Pooja's brother Rahul Bhatt has claimed she's the more talented one compared to Alia. Also read: Dad said he’d disown me if I was involved in 26/11: Rahul Bhatt In an interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul said his sister Pooja’s talent can’t be compared to his stepsister Alia's.

Rahul picks Pooja over Alia

The former Bigg Boss contestant and fitness instructor told the portal, “In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’. This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja. Pooja is the true inheritor to take the legacy of my father ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country at that time.”

The actor-turned fitness instructor revealed that he’s on good terms with Alia. He shared, “She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one can’t just pick up the phone and say ‘I am coming to meet you’. I never shared that with anybody. I like to maintain a certain protocol. She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen Bhatt, very well, which I respect more.”

More about Mahesh Bhatt’s family

Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have two children – Pooja and Rahul. Later, Mahesh met Soni Razdan during the Saaransh shoot. They got married on April 20, 1986, and had Alia and Shaheen. In an interview with Simi Garewal in 1998, Soni and Mahesh spoke about the origins of their love, and how they overcame obstacles. Asked if she had any resentments towards his first family, Soni said, “For a while, maybe, but that went away over the years.” She added, “We get along very well now, but we’d had our fights. Initially, when we weren’t married, there were problems. But after that, once I got married to him, we’ve been very, very good to each other.”