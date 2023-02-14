Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon share Valentine's Day wishes from Taj Mahal ahead of Shehzada release. Watch

Ahead of the release of their film Shehzada on February 17, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were seen promoting the feature at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Valentine's Day. On Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself and Kriti romancing to the song Mere Sawaal Ka from Shehzada. The Hindi film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. (Also read: Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan takes on action and comedy scenes, talks about 'real nepotism'. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, Kartik put up a Reel in which he approaches Kriti Sanon, twirls her around and then lifts her up in his arms. The song Mere Sawaal Ka, composed by Pritam, plays over the video. The actor wrote, "Bantu aur Samara ki taraf se #HappyValentinesDay (red heart emoji) Aur saath mein ek Shehzada offer...Book your ticket today and get 1 ticket free for your loved one (red heart emoji) via Pvr App !! #Shehzada This Friday #17thFeb (crown emoji)." They play the characters of Bantu and Samara in the upcoming film.

Fans eager to see them on screen again commented on the post. One fan wrote, "Made my valentines day yesss." While another shared, "Shehzada aur uski mumtaz ko happy Valentine’s Day (Wishing the Shehzada and his Mumtaz a Happy Valentine's Day)." Yet another added that Kartik and Kriti make the "best couple forever".

They had previously starred together in the film Luka Chuppi (2019) and Kriti had also made a special appearance in Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). She was last seen in the horror comedy Bhediya (2022) opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has the films Adipurush with Prabhas, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and The Crew with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.

Kartik's last film Freddy premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in December. He played dentist Freddy Ginwala in the thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh. He also has the musical Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani lined up for release later this year.

Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja. The film was originally due to be released on February 10, but was pushed back to February 17 because of the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office.

