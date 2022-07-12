Kartik Aaryan turns 'social media manager' for Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh at Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion

Actor Kartik Aaryan reunited with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 team, including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall. Taking to Instagram, several of them shared pictures and clips as they met at Ishita's birthday party. In a clip, Kartik called himself a 'social media manager'. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have a mini-Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion)

In one of the photos, all of them along with choreographer Bosco Martis posed for a picture. Kartik stood at the back along with Sunny while Omkar held Ishita from the back and Nushrratt Bharuccha stood in front of the group. All of them smiled for the picture.

For the party, Nushrratt opted for a white dress while Kartik wore a black hoodie and jeans. Ishita was dressed in a black outfit, Omkar opted for a white shirt and denims and Sunny Singh wore a black outfit.

Another photo showed, Kartik posing with Nushrratt, Sunny, Omkar and Ishita as they laughed. Sharing the picture, Nushrratt tagged all of them and wrote, "Us!!!" Nushrratt also posted a selfie featuring herself, Sunny, Ishita and Kartik.

In one of the clips, Kartik was seen holding a phone and counting members in the group photo. As Nushrratt recorded the video, he said, "One second, I'm checking the tags. Don't disturb." A smiling Nushrratt said, "He's tagging everybody." Kartik replied, "Social media manager hoon main (I'm the social media manager)." Nushrratt simply tagged Kartik in the clip.

She also reshared a photo by Bosco featuring himself, Nushrratt and Kartik. Kartik clicked the selfie and Bosco posted it with the hashtag 'moment'. He also tagged the two actors. Sharing it, Nushrratt wrote, "Hahahahha Boskiii!!!" Sonnalli posted a selfie along with Nushrratt and Ishita. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @iamishitaraj from ur punchnama girls."

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a romantic comedy film and is the sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The sequel is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios Production. The film was released on 16 October 2015.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

Fans saw Nushrratt last in Janhit Me Jaari. She has Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Ram Setu with Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to release on Diwali.

