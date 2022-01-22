Kartik Aaryan posts shirtless selfie with messy hair and clean shaven look, fan says ‘I will faint’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has responded to fans as they reacted to his query on his recent post. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kartik shared a shirtless selfie sporting an almost clean shaven look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Kartik Aaryan was shirtless as he looked away from the camera. He sported dishevelled hair as he seemingly sat in his bedroom. Sharing the photo, Kartik captioned the post, "If I am a smoothie, what flavour?"

Reacting to the post, actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Banana strawberry with almond milk and wild mango honey." Kartik replied, "We need more chefs like yourself."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Kartik, a fan commented, "Strawberry blueberry with chocolate types." Kartik replied, "Thodi chia seeds bhi daal dein (Add a few chia seeds too)." A person wrote, "Flavourless will also work if the smoothie is you." Kartik said, "If it's me, it will never be flavourless." When a fan said, "Chocolate", Kartik responded, "Call me Cadbury."

One fan made this confession in the comments section: “Iss mahine ki third shirtless pic hai mai behosh ho jaungi (the third shirtless pic he shared this month, I will faint).” Another fan hilariously added: “Thand lag jayegi (You'll catch a cold).”

"Bro, why did you shave off your beard?" asked a fan, to which Kartik replied: "The end of our friendship." A fan also wrote, “Chikni smoothie (A ‘clean’ smoothie), referring to his look”, to which Kartik said, "Not chikoo?" One more fan commented, "Sexy flavour maybe." Kartik replied, "Most definitely. Ain't no time for maybe." Another fan added, "Clean shave, damn hot." Kartik said, "I second that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan cycles back home from football match, fan says ‘so grounded’. Watch

Kartik has several films in the pipeline including Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada, touted as an action-packed family musical film, also stars actor Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, Shehzada will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with, Kiara Advani and Tabu, lined-up. The actor was last seen in Netflix's film Dhamaka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON