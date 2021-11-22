Kartik Aaryan reacts after fan gets his name and date of birth tattooed on her chest: 'Is this permanent?'

Kartik Aaryan was taken by surprise when he saw his name and date of birth inked on a fan's chest. On the occasion of his birthday, Kartik was meeting the paparazzi and fans outside his home in Mumbai when he also met the fan.

In a video shared online, Kartik Aaryan greeted the fan after he cut cakes gifted by the paparazzi. She presented him with a birthday cake and told him about the tattoo. “You have a tattoo?” he said. “Arre! thank you so much,” he added.

The fan then showed her tattoo to him. “Ye tattoo hai aapka (Is this your tattoo?) Is it permanent?” he asked. The fan replied in affirmative and Kartik expressed his gratitude again. “That's so sweet. Thank you so much!” He then posed for a few pictures and selfies with her.

Speaking with a paparazzo, the fan said, “I am very big fan of him and I love him. It's just like a dream come true for me.”

Kartik rang in his birthday shortly after his film Dhamaka released on Netflix. The actor plays a news anchor reporting on a terror attack in Mumbai. The film has received good reviews, with Kartik's performance being praised by critics.

Dubbing the actor as ‘Kartik Aaryan 2.0’, the Hindustan Times review read: “Even though Dhamaka isn't a film high on music but it's track Kya Khoya Paaya during the climax, pierces through your heart and stays with you for long, as it beautifully sums up the entire film. If you like thrillers, Dhamaka won't disappoint you and Kartik Aaryan, definitely impresses with his never-seen-before avatar and a convincing performance.”

Meanwhile, Kartik has a few projects in the making. These include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzaada and Captain India.

