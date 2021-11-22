Kartik Aaryan turns 31, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anees Bazmee share birthday wishes

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned 31 on Monday and shared a selfie with a birthday cake on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a photo in which he can be seen wearing a neon sweatshirt and posing with a goofy smile. He is also holding a chocolate cake with the words "DHAMAKA BOY" on it. He captioned the picture, “Phir se birthday aaya. Phir se khushiyan laaya. Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe !! (My birthday is here again with happiness. Wish me 2 times.)”

Fans and celebrities flooded the post with birthday wishes. Singer-actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday bday... like that?" Tennis player Sania Mirza added, "Happy birthday."

Several celebrities shared birthday wishes for the star on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture on his Instagram Story in which he can be seen whispering something into the birthday boy's ear. He wrote, "Ab jo main tujhe bol raha hoon, bata mat diyo kisi ko. Btw Happy Birthday!" (Don't tell everyone what I am going to tell you. Btw Happy Birthday.)

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Kartik Aaryan on his 31st birthday.(Instagram)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting with Kartik and looking at him with a smile. He wrote in the caption, "To the man who defines charm and talent, Janamdin Mubarak @kartikaaryan. Hope you have a Dhamakedaar birthday!"

Many other stars including Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and more wished the birthday boy on his special day through social media. A day before his birthday, Kartik attended the screening of his latest release Dhamaka at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Kartik has also begun shooting for his next film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu and it will be a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.