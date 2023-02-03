Kartik Aaryan's adorable dog Katori can't get enough of her human. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video of his pet dog Katori on Friday. He spent quality time with her. The video featured cute moments of Kartik with his fluffy dog Katori. Kartik was extremely happy as he posed with her, and showered his pet with loads of love and warmth. Many fans rushed to the comment section and posted sweet messages on their clip. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares cute video of pet dog Katori sitting on his car, fans say ‘isko bhi film mein role dilwa do’. Watch)

In the beginning of the video, Kartik captured himself with a serious look at his home. He wore a white and dark blue jacket with distressed jeans. He sported matching pair of socks. Then, he captured Katori, who ran all over the house. Katori ran to chase Kartik, and jumped. Moments later, Kartik sat down on the floor, and showered her with love. She jumped and licked his face. Kartik held her and came closer to her. She did not stop, and licked him continuously. She also wagged her tail out of happiness. Kartik flashed his attractive smile as he filmed himself with his pet. He added Mere Sawaal Ka song from Shehzada.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Badi zor sse mohabbat hui badi zor se tujhpe pyaar aa gaya..@katoriaaryan ( I am in love, will love you)." He added ‘Mere Sawaal Ka’ as the hashtag. Digital creator Chandni Bhabhda commented, “Oye hoye Katori (Oh, wow Katori).”

Reacting to Kartik's video, one of his fans wrote, “Cutest video on the internet today.” Another fan commented, “Kartik and Katori's bonding is the sweetest.” Other fan wrote, “Katori ki masti (Katori is having fun).” A fan commented, “Cuteness overloaded.” “The caption has my whole heart," added one. “The cutest video in the whole universe”, wrote other. “Look how happy she is to see you”, commented one. Many fans dropped heart emojis for Kartik's bond with Katori.

Mere Sawaal Ka is the latest romantic song from Kartik's upcoming movie Shehzada, which was released on Thursday by T-Series. The video features Kriti Sanon along with him. The song is sung by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade. The lyrics are written by Shloke Lal.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Freddy, with Alaya F. It premiered on December 2, last year on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Shehzada will release in theatres on February 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.