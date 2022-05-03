Kartik Aaryan's fans chant his name as he hugs and consoles crying fan, ask her 'chhoti bacchi ho kya'. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has won his fan's hearts once again after his recent interaction with a female fan who broke down after seeing him. The incident happened when Kartik was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Kartik hugged and consoled the fan as she wept, his other fans had a hilarious reaction to it. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan is 'overwhelmed' as fans hoot in theatres upon his entry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser. Watch

In videos of the incident shared by fan pages, Kartik is seen sitting on the ground in front of a female fan who had broken down after seeing him. While he helped her stand up, other fans said to the girl, "Nahi rona nahi hai, rona nahi hai (Don't cry)" and "Chhoti bacchi ho kya (Are you a little girl)?" The second phrase is a viral dialogue from the 2014 film Heropanti, actor Tiger Shroff's debut movie, the sequel to which was released this Friday.

After helping her stand, Kartik hugged his fan and talked to her, though she continued sobbing. Meanwhile, other fans started hooting and cheering for Kartik for his gesture. They also chanted his name in unison. Fans on social media also applauded Kartik for being down to earth, while several others commented, "Chooti bacchi ho kya." One wrote, "Next time I will also cry," while another commented, "Proud to be a Kartikian."

In January this year, two female fans had kept shouting Kartik's name from outside his Mumbai residence until he stepped out to meet them. In March, two female fans had followed him with roses outside the Mumbai airport, which he later accepted. On another occasion, a male fan requested him to remove bandages from his chest, revealing that he had gotten his face tattooed on his chest.

Kartik will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel, which also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav, is scheduled for a release on May 20.

