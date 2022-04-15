Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan is 'overwhelmed' as fans hoot in theatres upon his entry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser. Watch
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu, will release in theatres on May 20. A teaser of the film was released on April 14.
Kartik Aaryan's entry scene in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received amazing responses from Kartik Aaryan's fans since it was released on Thursday, April 14. The film, which is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, will see Kartik taking up a version of the role played by Akshay. The new teaser unveiled his look as Rooh Baba and received praises from his fans on social media. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Chota Pandit as Manjulika sings again. Watch

Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser was also played across theatres, where fans could be seen hooting at Kartik's entry. The actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share two such videos shared by fan accounts. He captioned the post, "Truly overwhelmed by the response," adding a hands-folded emoji and a red heart emoji. He also added the hashtags #CinemasAreBack #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20thMay."

In the videos, fans could be seen hooting and whistling and shouting Kartik's name upon his entry into the teaser. One of the videos was captioned, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 craze in the theatres. Our star is back." Kartik's entry scene showed him wearing black instead of Akshay's yellow in the original movie, while Rajpal Yadav, who was also in Bhool Bhulaiyaa as Chhote Pandit, is seen assisting Kartik as he enters a haveli.

Kartik's fans on social media also expressed excitement for the upcoming movie, with many writing, 'can't wait.' A fan page wrote, "My baby is coming in theaters soonest," while another fan commented, "Congratulations Kartik, You deserve all the love."

The Anees Bazmee's directorial, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, will release in theatres on May 20 this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, was released in 2007. It also starred Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, and Paresh Rawal among others.

