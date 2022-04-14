Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Chota Pandit as Manjulika sings again. Watch

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser has been unveiled. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav and is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The new teaser shows the return of a spirit in a haveli and unveils Kartik Aaryan's look as Rooh Baba. Also read: Female fans chase after Kartik Aaryan with roses, paparazzo jokes 'propose to him on your knees'. Watch

Kiara shared the teaser on Twitter and captioned it, “The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready?” The teaser opens with the glimpse of a silent haveli as the song Ami Je Tomar plays in background. As the camera moves towards a closed door, chandeliers are turned off one by one to immerse the haveli in darkness. A spirit is seen waking up in rage as the lock of the door breaks open by itself. The teaser goes on to show the arrival of Kartik as a Rooh Baba, wearing black instead of Akshay's yellow in the original. Rajpal Yadav is seen assixting him as he enters the haveli. He was seen as Chhote Pandit in the original.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 will release in theatres on May 20 this year. The film was originally scheduled to release in July last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescheduled for March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Talking about how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is different from the original, Anees Bazmee had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON