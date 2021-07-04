Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kartik Aaryan's next won't be called Satyanarayan Ki Katha, makers want to 'avoid hurting sentiments'

Kartik Aaryan has shared a statement from the director of his upcoming film, Sameer Vidhwans, announcing that his next will no longer be titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan's next will not be titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha anymore.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film will no longer be titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The director took to social media to announce the change in the title of his film that is yet to go on floors.

Director Sameer Vidhwans issued a statement late Saturday and Kartik Aaryan shared it on his social media pages. "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement said. The National Award-winning director is known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

The actor had announced the new film last month. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, the movie is set to go on floors by the end of the year.

Kartik had said in a statement, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National Award-winning names."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will not be a part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2 that was to feature him alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. He also bowed out of another film titled Freddie.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma defends Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao against trolls

Kartik has earlier worked in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Next up, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.

