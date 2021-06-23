Kartik Aaryan to star in Satyanarayan Ki Katha, says 'I am the only one in team without a National award'

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Wednesday announced that Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role in his upcoming production, titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", Satyanarayan Ki Katha will be directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.





Sajid Nadiadwala, whose banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has partnered with Namah Pictures for the project, described the film as an "ultimate love story".

"Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one.

"This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha will mark Vidwans' foray into Bollywood. Aaryan said he could not have asked for a better collaboration than Satyanarayan Ki Katha which brings together a "powerhouse" of talents.

"It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award," the 30-year-old actor, known for films such Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, said.

Namah pictures' Shareen Mantri Kedia said the film is a "unique love story."

"The story embellished with Kartik’s innocent charm will win everyone's hearts," he added.

Producer Kishor Arora of Namah pictures said the team is excited to bring the film to the audience.

"Sameer Vidwans, who is known for deft handling of emotions is an apt choice to capture the myriad of emotions etched on paper by Karan Sharma," Arora said.

The film will go on floors towards the end of the year.

Apart from Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Aaryan will be next seen in Netflix thriller Dhamaka and horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.