Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan pose together for paparazzi at event, fans call it ‘awkward moment’. See pics

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have a joint fan following of their own ever since they featured in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2. The film did not work well at the box office but the two were rumoured to be in relationship for quite some time, until they apparently broke up later. The two met at the Pinkvilla Style Icons event in Mumbai on Thursday and posed together for the paparazzi. Also read: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success by dancing to film's songs with young fans. See pics

While Kartik was in a suit and tie, Sara was in a glamorous black gown with a thigh-high slit. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the two meeting on the red carpet and posing for the photographers together.

The fans of the two were simply happy to see them together. A fan commented, "After so long (crying emojis)..them." Another reacted with an “Awww”. A fan also wrote, “Long waited for this oh my godddddd my sartik.” Their fans call them Sartik together and shared the hashtag in the comments section.

A fan called their meeting an ‘awkward moment.’ One more said, “Wow this is awkward." Many also commented on how Sara 'didn't feel comfortable' and smiled only for pictures.

Kartik took away the top award of Super Stylish Actor (Male) at the event, whereas Sara won the Super Stylish Youth Idol (Female) award. Kartik also joined his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani and Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon on stage at the event.

Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has crossed ₹175 crore at the box office. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. He will now be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Shehzada.

Sara was last seen in OTT release, Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She had been working on Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and also has Gaslight in her kitty.

