Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success by dancing to film's songs with young fans. See pics

On Thursday, actor Kartik Aaryan hosted a special screening of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for the kids from NGO CRY Foundation.
Kartik Aaryan's pics from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's screening. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 06:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, actor Kartik Aaryan visited PVR Cinemas for the special screening of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The screening was for the children of NGO CRY Foundation. In the pictures, Kartik is seen interacting with the kids as he watched the film and later danced with them. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan talks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with street kids while out on walk with his pet, fans praise his humility. Watch

In one picture, Kartik is seen dancing with the kids and in another one the actor is seen doing the film's title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa's iconic move. In another picture, Kartik is seen sitting inside the theatre with the kids doing the iconic move. 

On Thursday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 surpassed the 175 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, which opened in theatres on May 20 to positive response from the audience, had crossed the 100-cr mark within eight days of its release. The official Twitter account of T-Series shared a poster which revealed that the film's total collections currently stands at 175.02 crore. "It’s a blockbuster all over! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to take over," the tweet from the production house read.

Kartik's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's.

According to Hindustan Times' review of the film, “Kartik, in this funny and uncanny role, delivers a performance that doesn't disappoint. He gets ample scope to show his acting chops, dancing skills, comic timing and does trigger some genuine laughter.”

kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 bhool bhulaiyaa + 1 more
