Kartik Aaryan talks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with street kids while out on walk with his pet, fans praise his humility. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now a video of Kartik with his fans have been shared online. In the clip, the actor is seen talking to street kids, where they tell him about his film. The video also featured Kartik's pet dog Katori. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan reacts to rumours about him replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5: 'Koi mujhse bhi poochega'

In the video, Kartik is seen holding Katori in his arms, while talking to the street kids. A little girl is seen telling Kartik about the film. A little girl recounts a scene from the film which involved Kartik as the actor listens with a smile. After this, he asks “Maza aaya na film dekh ke? Taali bajaya na (Did you guys enjoy the film? You guys clapped)?” As the kids say they enjoyed the film, Kartik thanks them with folded hands before

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “This is the most epic and cute video on Internet today. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most humble superstar. He chats with street kids - who are also his fans. Truly masses hero.”

This is THE MOST EPIC AND CUTE VIDEO ON THE INTERNET TODAY ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥@TheAaryanKartik and #KatoriAaryan step out and #KartikAaryan is one humble superstar to chats with street kids - who are also his fans. Truly masses hero 🌟🌟🌟💖💖🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/1A3z4g6H2u — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) June 15, 2022

Kartik's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. The film has been a massive success, raking in over ₹175 crore in India alone.

Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He later appeared in the sequel of the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He has also acted in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka.

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik has worked in Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

