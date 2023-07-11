Kartik Aaryan thanks audience as Satyaprem Ki Katha earns 100 crore worldwide gross, shares post from London

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which witnessed a dip in its domestic box office collection on Monday, has grossed a total of ₹100 crore worldwide. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a post giving an update. (Also Read | Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 12 collection)

Kartik shares post about film's worldwide collection

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik shared a poster of the film on which it was written 'running successfully in cinemas. 100 cr worldwide gross'. He captioned the post, "Thank you for 100 cr ka Love (white heart and folded hands emojis). #SatyaPremKiKatha."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This movie deserves much more. Sattu deserves the universe." A comment read, "Sattu is winning hearts worldwide. In a word, it can be said that it is a very good movie without thinking." "I went two times to the cinemas to watch your movie. It was simply fantastic. I love everything about it," said an Instagram user.

Here's how much Satyaprem Ki Katha earned in India

Satyaprem Ki Katha earned ₹2 crore on Monday at the domestic box office, on the 12th day of its release. The film's total earning in India now stands at ₹68.06 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.

Film's team shares note

Quoting a press note by the makers, news agency PTI said on Tuesday, "With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected ₹2 crore on Sunday making its India total amounts to ₹68.06 crore nett, and has crossed the mark of ₹100 crore worldwide." Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles. The movie marks the second collaboration between the duo after their 2022 hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The musical romance drama opened in theatres across the country on June 29. It has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.

The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after criticism, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together. Satya Prem Ki Katha is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

