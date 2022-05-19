Kartik Aaryan says Ariana Grande looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, fans say, 'totally yes'

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. During a recent interview, Kartik said that singer Ariana Grande looks like actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the screens on May 20. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan talks about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Comparison na hi karein to better hai'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu. Actor Rajpal Yadav will reprise his role of Chhota Pandit from the first installment. The film will hit the screens on May 20, 2022.

During a recent interaction with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, Kartik was shown a picture of Aishwarya Rai, in which her hair was tied up in a high ponytail. Tanmay then says, “Oh right, she does look like Ariana Grande.” Kartik then replies, “Rather, Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan reacted to Kartik's comment on Twitter and wrote, “Totally yes!! And though I like Ariana. She can't be compared to Goddess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.” Another one shared the clip of the interview and said, “I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya.” Also Read: Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in extravagant floral gown. See pics

On Wednesday, Aishwarya marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet dressed in a dreamy black-floral gown. Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON