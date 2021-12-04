Kartik Aaryan says ‘have reached here because of my talent’ when asked to comment on Karan Johar's Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan has refused to comment on his exit from Dostana 2. The actor was to star with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Earlier this year, it was reported that the actor was no longer a part of the film.

At an event, Kartik Aryan said that he will not talk about his exit from Dostana 2.

“I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana,” he said at the Agenda AajTak 2021.

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019. The filming of the project, like many others, had come to a standstill owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, reports began circulating that Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar have had a fallout, leading to the actor's exit from the project.

While neither did Karan nor Kartik reacted to the reports, Dharma Productions issued a statement announcing a recast of the film. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement issued in April read. However, there hasn't been an update since.

Kartik had previously said that controversies surrounding his professional life bother his family. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan last month, Kartik said, “Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don't belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That's the only thing I get worried of, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn't matter,” he said.

Dostana 2 is the sequel to Karan's 2008 film Dostana. The film starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead.