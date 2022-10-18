Kartik Aaryan shares cute video of pet dog Katori sitting on his car, fans say ‘isko bhi film mein role dilwa do’. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram, and shared a clip with his pet dog Katori. The video featured a cute moment of Kartik with his pet before the actor was about to leave for work on Tuesday. Katori sat on his car as Kartik captured her expressions. ( Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals why he named his pup Katori: 'She looked like a bowl')

In the clip, the pet can be seen sitting on orange Lamborghini car in the parking area under Kartik's apartment in Mumbai. Kartik came closer to Katori and kissed her as he showered her with love. He kept his hand on her. He can be seen petting the dog. At the end of the clip, he smiled while looking into the camera. Kartik wore a pink hoodie with a dog print on it.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote for Katori, “Spoilt kid @kartikaaryan (yellow heart). Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nhi degi (She won't let me to go to work)." Film Director Abhishek Kapoor commented, “Hahaha what a cutie.” One of his fans wrote, “Saath le jaao Katori ko bhi (Take Katori along with you)." Another fan commented, “Isko bhi filmo mai role dilwa do, bahut cute hai. (Get her a role in the films, she is really cute)." Another fan wrote, “Two cuties in one frame.” Many fans admired his pup and dropped heart emojis.

Kartik had introduced Katori to his fans in 2022 as his new family member. He often shares her videos and pictures on Instagram, and even has a designated page for her. He had shared a cute picture of himself with the puppy sitting on his face in June and captionedit, "Sundaying with my pillow @katoriaaryan." Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. He will be soon seen in Aashiqui 3.

