Kartik Aaryan reveals why he named his pup Katori: 'She looked like a bowl'

Kartik Aaryan has finally revealed why he has named his pet pup ‘Katori’. He was speaking at an event when he was asked about the puppy. A bowl is called katori in Hindi. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali and Kartik Aaryan meet, actor hints Love Aaj Kal 3 is on the cards)

Kartik had introduced Katori to his fans earlier this year as his new family member. The actor often shares pics and videos with his pup and Katori Aaryan also has an Instagram page for itself.

“She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and ‘katori’ named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori),” a Times Now report quoted him as saying.

Kartik had shared a cute picture of himself with the puppy sitting on his face earlier this month. He captioned the picture as: "Sundaying with my pillow @katoriaaryan." When he contracted Covid-19, Kartik also posted messages for the pup, stressing on how much he missed it.

Kartik Aaryan's post for Katori.

Meanwhile, Kartik is riding high on the record-breaking success of his latest outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik and has set a new record for fifth weekend collections. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's hit 2007 psychological horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik will be next seen in the action-comedy Shehzada. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and it also stars Kriti Sanon.

