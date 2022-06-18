After posing with Sara Ali Khan at event, Kartik Aaryan meets Imtiaz Ali, hints Love Aaj Kal 3 is on the cards

Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali have teased fans that they might be working on Love Aaj Kal 3. Kartik recently paid a visit to the filmmaker's office in Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi outside the building. The actor also spoke to the photographers about Love Aaj Kal 3. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan pose together for paparazzi at event, fans call it ‘awkward moment’. See pics

Kartik starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, which released in theatres on Valentine's Day 2020. The romantic comedy, which also starred Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma, was the sequel to Imtiaz's 2009 film of the same name. While the original film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rishi Kapoor among others received positive reviews and was a major box-office success, its successor got mixed reviews and did moderate business.

Kartik has now hinted that Imtiaz is apparently considering making a third film in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. In a video shared by Pinkvilla on Saturday, Kartik and Imtiaz were seen posing together for the paparazzi. When the paparazzi asked them will there be Love Aaj Kal 3 in the future, Kartik laughed and said, 'Yes.' Kartik then posed with a fan and hugged Imtiaz before making his way to his car.

It comes after Kartik and Sara surprised their fans as they posed together on the red carpet at the recent Pinkvilla Style Icons event in Mumbai. The rumoured ex-couple ran into each other on the red carpet and then posed for the photographers, as seen in a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Fans of the two were happy to see them together and flooded the post with comments. One wrote, "After so long (crying emojis)..them," while another commented, “Long waited for this oh my godddddd my sartik.”

Kartik's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starring Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav recently crossed ₹175 crore at the box office. He will be next seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in the OTT release, Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She had been working on Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON