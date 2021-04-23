Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan shares first post since Dostana 2 recasting controversy, fans say they were ‘so tensed’
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares first post since Dostana 2 recasting controversy, fans say they were ‘so tensed’

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a new picture of himself. This is his first post since the Dostana 2 recasting controversy unfolded last week. He has remained silent on the issue.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan shared a black-and-white picture of himself.

Kartik Aaryan, in his new Instagram post, reminded fans to wear a mask for protection amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He shared a black-and-white picture of himself sporting long hair and wearing a mask. This is his first post since the Dostana 2 recasting controversy of last week.

Fans were happy to see an update from Kartik. “Finally you posted,” one commented. “Itne time baad post kiya yaar (you posted after so long) i was so tensed,” another wrote, while a third said, “@kartikaaryan we missed you so much.” Many also complimented him on his long hair look.

Last week, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan Johar surfaced online and it was being said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. Without confirming or denying the speculation, Dharma Productions put out a statement saying that they will be recasting the film.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read.

Also read: Sonu Sood sends message to ‘those who show patriotism on Independence Day’

Many fans were in favour of Kartik. Kangana Ranaut also extended her support to him and criticised Karan and his ‘nepo gang club’, urging them to ‘leave him alone’. She asked him not to be ‘scared of these chillars’.

“Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love,” she added.

Dostana 2 was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The first schedule of the film began shooting in 2019 but was stalled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kartik Aaryan, in his new Instagram post, reminded fans to wear a mask for protection amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He shared a black-and-white picture of himself sporting long hair and wearing a mask. This is his first post since the Dostana 2 recasting controversy of last week.

Fans were happy to see an update from Kartik. “Finally you posted,” one commented. “Itne time baad post kiya yaar (you posted after so long) i was so tensed,” another wrote, while a third said, “@kartikaaryan we missed you so much.” Many also complimented him on his long hair look.

Last week, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan Johar surfaced online and it was being said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. Without confirming or denying the speculation, Dharma Productions put out a statement saying that they will be recasting the film.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read.

Also read: Sonu Sood sends message to ‘those who show patriotism on Independence Day’

Many fans were in favour of Kartik. Kangana Ranaut also extended her support to him and criticised Karan and his ‘nepo gang club’, urging them to ‘leave him alone’. She asked him not to be ‘scared of these chillars’.

“Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love,” she added.

Dostana 2 was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The first schedule of the film began shooting in 2019 but was stalled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan dostana 2

Related Stories

bollywood

Has Karan Johar unfollowed Kartik Aaryan on Instagram amid Dostana 2 recasting row?

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lamborghini Urus worth 4.5 crore after Covid recovery. See pics

UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 02:09 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP