Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious Holi post with Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had recently tested positive for Covid-19, wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan shared this photo with Rajpal Yadav on Holi.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had recently tested positive for Covid-19, wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav, his co-star from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Instagram, Kartik wished his fans a Happy Holi with a hilarious post from the sets of his upcoming film.

The snap features Kartik posing confusedly with Rajpal who is seen sporting the look of his iconic comic role from the first part of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. What brings a fun twist to the picture is Kartik who has tried the same hairstyle as Rajpal's character, Chota Pandit.

Kartik Aaryan with Rajpal Yadav.
Ajay Devgn weighs in on his 'doppleganger' getting into a brawl in Delhi

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan kiss inhibitions goodbye in unseen Holi pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kiss and cuddle, are drenched in colours of love

Saba shares rare picture of father Tiger Pataudi from his 70th birthday party

"Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi Pani se bachke rehna iss saal (Happy Holi from me and Chota Pandit. Stay away from water this year) #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2," he wrote in the caption.

Rajpal will be again seen entertaining the audience with his rib-tickling comic role in the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, in which Kartik will play the lead role alongside Kiara Advani.

Kartik's post garnered more than 7 lakh likes within a few hours of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed took to the comments section and posted laughing emoticons with some wishing him a Happy Holi and fast recovery from the deadly disease.

Also read: Ajay Devgn weighs in on his 'doppleganger' getting into a brawl in Delhi: 'I’ve been getting concerned calls'

On March 22, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star informed his fans about testing positive for Covid-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of a 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Besides his comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in his much-anticipated crime-thriller Dhamaka. He also has Karan Johar's film Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

rajpal yadav kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa

