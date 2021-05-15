Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan shares pic in face mask asking for 'wrong captions only', Gajraj Rao has best reply
Kartik Aaryan shares pic in face mask asking for 'wrong captions only', Gajraj Rao has best reply

Actor Kartik Aaryan's new picture showed him wearing a beauty face mask, but subtly hinting at the use of face masks amid a pandemic.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 04:41 PM IST
kartik Aaryan's latest post is about face masks.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a picture of him wearing a face mask, subtly underlining the need to use masks in the midst of a pandemic.

Sharing it, he wrote: “Wrong captions only.”

The picture shows Kartik in a green face mask. Kartik looked leaner than his current self. Many of his industry friends responded to the picture with witty replies.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote, "Good ...At least There is a MASK on the face .. @kartikaaryan," to which Kartik replied, "Sanskaari bachcha.” Sophie Choudry wrote, "I was always into masks," to which Kartik replied, "Sophie, now be in-two masks."

Gajraj Rao commented, "Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare" (in reference to the song from Kartik's film Pati Patni Aur Woh). Kartik announced Gajraj the winner saying, "Gajraj Rao Badhai Ho, sir aap jeet gayein."

Kartik Aaryan has been sharing witty posts to hint at correct Covid-19 behaviour.

Kartik has been using his social media platforms to create awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic as well as urging fans to wear masks and maintain social distance. Last year, he had initiated a talk show to put forth the conversations with Covid warriors.

In the recent past, he has been using social media to amplify leads and generate funds for Covid-19 patients.

On the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and crime-thriller Dhamaka.

