Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's film will release in 2026, director Anurag Basu confirms that the shoot is on track

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan's next with Sreeleela, the musical drama which is directed by Anurag Basu. Kartik had treated his fans with a glimpse of his romance with Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's next musical last year in February. Recently, there were reports that speculated that the release date of the film was pushed again, with the film releasing next year. Director Anurag Basu has addressed these rumours and said that the film is very much set for release in 2026.

What Anurag Basu said

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in a still from the upcoming romantic drama.

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Anurag Basu reassured fans that the shoot of the film is moving as planned. “We are very much on schedule and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended," he said.

More details about the shoot

Last year on February, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Anurag's upcoming musical, while also announcing the previous release date of the film. In the video, Kartik was seen in a new avatar with rugged hair and a heavy beard, singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a large audience while playing the guitar. The video also showed a glimpse of the fiery romance between him and Sreeleela, as they were seen riding a bike while hugging each other and sharing cosy moments near a bonfire. It was set for a Diwali release last year.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, last year in April, the film's team were seen shooting in Sikkim. They also met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence. The Sikkim CM also presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim for their film's shooting. The CM also assured them of the state government’s continued support for the smooth execution of their project, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, last year in April, the film's team were seen shooting in Sikkim. They also met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence. The Sikkim CM also presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim for their film's shooting. The CM also assured them of the state government’s continued support for the smooth execution of their project, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Sikkim CMO shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the film's team. In the photo, Kartik was seen in a white T-shirt, brown jacket and denims. Sreeleela opted for a red outfit. Anurag wore a red shirt and denims. The caption read, "It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sikkim CMO shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the film's team. In the photo, Kartik was seen in a white T-shirt, brown jacket and denims. Sreeleela opted for a red outfit. Anurag wore a red shirt and denims. The caption read, "It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang." {{/usCountry}}

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"They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture. We extend our best wishes to them. @TheAaryanKartik @sreeleela14," it concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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