Sreeleela almost quit films due to trolling, Raashii Khanna says she fears it: ‘Would cry, they write for clickbait’

Actors Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna recently sat down for a chat with anchor Suma as part of the promotions for their Ugadi release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, with Pawan Kalyan. When the anchor asked them whether trolling on social media affects them, Sreeleela revealed that she almost quit acting over it, while Raashii commented that it has only gotten worse over time. Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna both admitted to being affected by trolling.

Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna on facing trolls Suma asked Sreeleela and Raashii if they are scared of being trolled. “I did when I first started in this industry,” replied Sreeleela, adding, “I used to feel so bad about it, I would cry. I even told my mother, I don’t think I’ll be able to do this. Should I go back to school or college? I was so sensitive, but now I’m immune to it.”

Raashii chimed in and said, “I feel it a little bit now, because the trolling has gotten intense. I think they pass judgment without really knowing the truth. I have a problem with that. The character I’ve built for so long, I just fear that…” Sreeleela, however, stated that she believes people now have more intellect than they once did.

“But I feel like people today have an intellect of their own. So, even when they see negativity, they think a little,” she said as Raashii underlined her point, adding, “People write anything just for clickbait though.”