Sreeleela almost quit films due to trolling, Raashii Khanna says she fears it: ‘Would cry, they write for clickbait’
During the promotions of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna opened up about being affected by trolling. Here's what they said.
Actors Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna recently sat down for a chat with anchor Suma as part of the promotions for their Ugadi release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, with Pawan Kalyan. When the anchor asked them whether trolling on social media affects them, Sreeleela revealed that she almost quit acting over it, while Raashii commented that it has only gotten worse over time.
Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna on facing trolls
Suma asked Sreeleela and Raashii if they are scared of being trolled. “I did when I first started in this industry,” replied Sreeleela, adding, “I used to feel so bad about it, I would cry. I even told my mother, I don’t think I’ll be able to do this. Should I go back to school or college? I was so sensitive, but now I’m immune to it.”
Raashii chimed in and said, “I feel it a little bit now, because the trolling has gotten intense. I think they pass judgment without really knowing the truth. I have a problem with that. The character I’ve built for so long, I just fear that…” Sreeleela, however, stated that she believes people now have more intellect than they once did.
“But I feel like people today have an intellect of their own. So, even when they see negativity, they think a little,” she said as Raashii underlined her point, adding, “People write anything just for clickbait though.”
About Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna
Sreeleela, who ventured into cinema with the 2019 Kannada film Kiss, might not have quit acting, but she completed her education nonetheless. The actor recently graduated with an MBBS degree, and videos and photos from the ceremony were widely shared online. She completed her studies while starring in Telugu films such as Bhagavanth Kesari and Guntur Kaaram. Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and will soon star in Dhanush’s next in Tamil, as well as debut in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan.
Raashii, who debuted in 2013 with the Hindi film Madras Cafe, found fame in Telugu cinema with films such as Oohalu Gusagusalade, Supreme and Hyper. After Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the actor has Season 2 of the Raj & DK Prime Video series Farzi lined up. She also has Rowdy and Co in Tamil, apart from Talaakhon Mein Ek, Bridge, and a yet-to-be-titled Anees Bazmee film in Hindi set for release. She starred in advertisements before venturing into films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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