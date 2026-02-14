Sreeleela reintroduces herself as Dr Sreeleela, shares unseen pics with batchmates: ‘This wasn't just about a degree’

She began, “A milestone. A journey—one that you were a part of, knowingly or unknowingly. A sacred space that became my serene escape from the facade… a place where I could simply be me. Your girl kept her promise.”

Sreeleela wore the convocation robe at the ceremony, and stood with her family in one of the pictures. A throwback picture from college days, where she was seen with her batchmates, was also in the mix. Sreeleela smiled with her friends inside the college campus for a group picture. In the note, she expressed heartfelt gratitude and love for everyone who stood by her during the journey.

It is not just actor Sreeleela, but from now onwards, it will be Dr Sreeleela. She has completed her degree from DY Patil University in Mumbai, after six years of juggling studying medicine with acting in films. Sreeleela took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the convocation ceremony where she was seen with her family and posed with her batchmates.

She went on to add, “This wasn’t just about a degree. It was about growth, faith, tears, resilience, and becoming. To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart (folded hands emoticon). To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you.”

She thanked her fans and said, "Dear reader, I’m grateful for you. For the time you gave me. For every smile, every word of encouragement, every silent prayer. This chapter shaped me. It humbled me. It strengthened me. So let me reintroduce myself to you. Yours lovingly, Dr. Sreeleela 🤍"

Sreeleela's acting journey Sreeleela was born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, USA, and brought up in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist based in Bengaluru. She made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada, portraying the younger version of Sindhu Tolani's character, but her debut as a lead was the 2019 Kannada film Kiss.

Sreeleela debuted in Telugu with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD, and there has been no looking back for her. She has starred in films such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Guntur Kaaram, alongside actors Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, and Mahesh Babu. She even featured in the special number Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. In 2025, she starred in Telugu films Robinhood, Junior, and Mass Jathara.

Fans saw her last in Parasakthi, which also starred Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan. She has a musical romance with Kartik Aaryan lined up next. She will be seen next in Dhanush's upcoming film, which also stars Sai Pallavi. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan in her kitty.