Raashii Khanna raises alarm about the impact of West Asian conflict on films: ‘Will not be priority’

Actor Raashii Khanna is busy promoting her upcoming release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. During an interview with Gulte during the film’s promotions, she spoke about the current conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, commenting on the impact it could have on the film industry if the situation doesn’t de-escalate. (Also Read: ‘Same same but different’: Internet trolls Pawan Kalyan after spotting OG-like outfit in Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer) Raashii Khanna says the inflation due to the West Asian conflict will affect how people watch films.

Raashii Khanna raises alarm for the film industry Raashii was asked about the future of the film industry, and she said, “I was talking to a friend recently about the future of films. A war has begun, and I don’t know how people are realising that we’re going to face inflation in the future.”

“After that, because there’s a shortage of money…Because I grew up in a middle-class family, I know films are like a luxury. When there’s no money, films will not be our first priority. Already, people are not going to the theatres to watch films. Unless it’s a big film. Small and medium films will suffer, OTT will become more powerful, that’s the future,” she added.

The Telugu film industry has already seen a rise in the pattern where small- or medium-budget films go unnoticed unless they receive heavy promotion or strong word of mouth from the audience. It is usually the big-budget films starring heavyweights that end up raking in big numbers, unless the film has received a subpar response.

Her statement also comes at a time when the Bengali and Malayalam film industries have seen changes due to the LPG shortage. Various reports stated that production budgets had to be reevaluated, and that alternatives like wood or induction were being used to make do for cooking as filming for films continued outdoors.

Recent work Raashii had a busy 2025, starring in the Tamil film Aghathiyaa, the Telugu film Telusu Kada, and the Hindi film 120 Bahadur. Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will see her share the screen with Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela. The film will be released in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states. Benefit shows in Andhra Pradesh will begin from 4 AM for the film.

Apart from that, Raashii also has Rowdy and Co lined up for release in Tamil this year. She also has Talaakhon Mein Ek and Bridge in Hindi, as well as a yet-to-be-titled Anees Bazmee film lined up for this year. Raashii will also reprise her role as Megha Vyas for Raj & DK’s Farzi 2, which recently went on floors.