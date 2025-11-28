Raashii Khanna says objectification of women is ‘not just a South thing’, happens in Bollywood too

The objectification of women in South cinema has long been a point of criticism, as female characters have often been reduced to ornamental roles. However, in an interview with Zoom, Raashii Khanna, who has worked in both South cinema and Bollywood, spoke about how the objectification of women occurs in Bollywood as well. Raashii Khanna on objectification of women in cinema.

Raashii Khanna on objectification of women in South cinema

Discussing the portrayal of women in South cinema, Raashii said, “It is not just a South thing; I see it in the North quite a lot. It completely depends on the choice of the actor. Some people are comfortable with it, some are not. I have done so many commercial films in the South that I feel I should take that step forward in Hindi and get into content. I am okay doing commercial stuff, but I also have a limit. Every actor’s limit is different, and that defines who they are.”

She added, “It is very important that I should be comfortable with what I am doing. If I feel like a line is being crossed and I might look cheap in it, I will say no to it. Every actor has a different comfort zone, and I don’t judge.”

Raashii Khanna’s recent and upcoming work

Raashii was most recently seen in 120 Bahadur. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the historical war film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii as his wife, Shagun Kanwar, along with Vivan Bhatena and Ankit Siwach in supporting roles.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment — entirely made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3,000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting over 1,300 casualties. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and has so far collected ₹15 crore at the domestic box office.

She will next be seen in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The movie, which also stars Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in lead roles, is slated for release in cinemas in April 2026. Apart from this, she also has Farzi Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline, which will begin filming next year.