Shahid Kapoor is making more bank than ever, earning 45 crore for Farzi 2: report

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi season 2 paycheck has been revealed and it is sure to blow your mind. As per a new report on Pinkvilla, the actor is getting his biggest pay day ever for the Raj & DK series. Shahid Kapoor played a con-artist and master counterfeiter in Farzi.

A massive pay day for Shahid Kapoor

The report quotes sources close to the production, who confirm that the new season is in production and Shahid will be paid a massive ₹45 crore for it. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. For context, Shahid usually charges ₹25-30 crore per movie.

About Farzi

In Farzi, Shahid Kapoor faced off against Vijay Sethupathi in an edge-of-the-seat thriller that won hearts both for its storyline and performances. A small-time artist is propelled into notoriety when he begins making counterfeit notes in the Raj & DK Prime Video India series. The show also starred Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. It was among the most watched series of 2023.

The movie even inspired a few criminal gangs in real life. A gang of five individuals attempted to replicate their on-screen inspiration by producing counterfeit currency notes with a face value running into lakhs. However, their illicit operation was brought to a halt when they were held in Lucknow in 2023.

What's up with Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid was last seen in Deva, which is streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.