Shahid Kapoor is making more bank than ever, earning ₹45 crore for Farzi 2: report
Shahid Kapoor's paycheck for Farzi season 2 reaches ₹45 crore, earning him a spot among Bollywood's highest-paid actors.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi season 2 paycheck has been revealed and it is sure to blow your mind. As per a new report on Pinkvilla, the actor is getting his biggest pay day ever for the Raj & DK series.
A massive pay day for Shahid Kapoor
The report quotes sources close to the production, who confirm that the new season is in production and Shahid will be paid a massive ₹45 crore for it. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. For context, Shahid usually charges ₹25-30 crore per movie.
About Farzi
In Farzi, Shahid Kapoor faced off against Vijay Sethupathi in an edge-of-the-seat thriller that won hearts both for its storyline and performances. A small-time artist is propelled into notoriety when he begins making counterfeit notes in the Raj & DK Prime Video India series. The show also starred Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. It was among the most watched series of 2023.
The movie even inspired a few criminal gangs in real life. A gang of five individuals attempted to replicate their on-screen inspiration by producing counterfeit currency notes with a face value running into lakhs. However, their illicit operation was brought to a halt when they were held in Lucknow in 2023.
What's up with Shahid Kapoor?
Shahid was last seen in Deva, which is streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.