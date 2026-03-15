‘Same same but different’: Internet trolls Pawan Kalyan after spotting OG-like outfit in Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer
The trailer of Harish Shankar's Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped and all the internet could see was how he repeated a costume from OG.
Harish Shankar’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh (UBS) is releasing in theatres on March 19 in a clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is also releasing in Telugu. The film's trailer was released on Saturday and featured Pawan as a police officer in the remake of Vijay’s 2016 film Theri. As soon as the trailer dropped, the internet couldn’t help but notice that Pawan had repeated a costume from his 2025 film They Call Him OG in it.
Internet says Pawan Kalyan repeated OG costume in UBS
In the UBS trailer, Pawan’s character holds a gun and delivers a punchline while dressed in a monochrome outfit with an intricate belt buckle. The internet couldn’t help but get flashbacks to a scene in OG where he’s dressed almost the same, holding a gun, and firing it in frustration.
Sharing pictures from both scenes, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Edi OG , Edi UBS ra (Is this OG or UBS?).” One even posted a clip from both UBS and OG with Pawan firing a gun in the costume, writing, “Which one is OG and which one is UBS ? #JustAsking,” in response to an X user joking, “same same but different.”
“For a moment, I thought Harish Shankar reused some shots from OG,” wrote an X user, posting pictures of both scenes, while another slammed the makers, writing, “Edi UBS Edi OG raa..Monna #Rajasaab ippudu #UBS Mareee prekshakulni granted ga teeskuntunnaru…(Which one is USB and which one is OG? First, the Raja Saab, now USB, you are taking the audience for granted).”
Numerous others commented about the repeat of the costume, taking style and acting in the scene, writing posts like, “Orayya sudden ga chusi OG anukunna kada ra #UstaadBhagatSingh (I saw this suddenly and thought it was OG #UstaadBhagatSingh).” One X user even joked, “Og Editing lo miss ayina shots teesukocchi UBS lo pettadu harish anna (Harish brother used shots in USB that were cut in OG editing).”
About Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is Harish’s second film with Pawan after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, a remake of Dabangg. Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others star in it. USB will have benefit shows in Andhra Pradesh from 4 AM on Friday, with premiere tickets going for ₹500. It also received permission to issue hiking tickets for the first 10 days of release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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