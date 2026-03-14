Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh gets benefit shows instead of premiere in AP; ticket hikes allowed for 10 days
Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh's tickets will be sold at a hiked price in Andhra Pradesh for the first 10 days of its release.
Harish Shankar’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is hitting screens on March 19 for Ugadi and competing with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states. The Andhra Pradesh government passed a GO allowing a benefit show instead of a premiere and ticket hikes for the first 10 days of release.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh gets benefit shows
Initially, there were reports that Ustaad Bhagat Singh would have premiere shows on March 18, much like Dhurandhar 2. However, the GO permits benefit shows on March 19, beginning from 4 or 5 AM, with tickets priced at ₹500. Permission has also been granted to hike single-screen tickets by ₹100 and multiplex tickets by ₹125 for the first 10 days of the film’s release. Five shows can be run per day with the hiked ticket rates. This comes after the producer, Mythri Movie Makers, applied to the state government for permissions.
Telangana unlikely to allow ticket hikes
If history is anything to go by, Telangana is unlikely to allow ticket hikes in the state. For Pawan’s previous release, They Call Him OG, a GO was passed in the state allowing ticket hikes. But the Telangana High Court struck it down. As a result, it is unlikely that the producer will apply for a ticket hike in the state or that it will be approved and upheld. Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab were films that were affected by the ruling. Shows in Telangana are likely to be allowed from 7 AM.
About Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is an adaptation of Vijay’s 2016 film Theri. The film stars Pawan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others. It was initially scheduled to be released on March 26, but was moved up to March 19 after the postponement of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
It was announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021 and is Harish’s second film with Pawan after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh. The title was changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh in 2022. Shooting commenced in 2023 and wrapped up in 2025. It’s one of the three films Pawan signed before becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Devi Sri Prasad composed the songs, but Thaman S was recently brought on board for the background score.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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