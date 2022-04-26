Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kartik Aaryan talks about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Comparison na hi karein to better hai'

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on May 20, 2022. The film will also star actors Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. The original film, which released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar.
Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer of the film released on Tuesday. At the film's trailer launch event, Kartik opened up about people comparing him to actor Akshay Kumar, who was the lead in the first part, which released in 2007. Judging by the trailer and teaser, Kartik's character is similar to Akshay, further fuelling comparisons. Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Chota Pandit as Manjulika sings again. Watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's.

Asked if he was under pressure to headline the sequel considering the impact of Akshay's performance in the first one, Kartik said he didn't "want to do that comparison". He said, “I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn't do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Woh comparison kabhi naa hi karein toh better hai (It's better if you don't compare us)."

Kartik further added, “We have taken that world (of the previous film) but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Comparisons will be there, but I hope people remember this film for its own.”

The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu. Actor Rajpal Yadav will reprise his role of Chhota Pandit from the first installment. The film will hit the screens on May 20, 2022.

