Kartik Aaryan wants to do Marvel film, says Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi humbled him

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has revealed that he wants to be a part of a Marvel movie. He also noted that despite the success of his recent films, he feels he has a long way to go. He also said that he is often humbled by the talent of his contemporaries like Alia Bhatt. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan has delivered 5 hits out of his last 6 movies, here's a list

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav among others, has become a box office success since its release on May 20. As per the latest box office figures, the film has collected ₹137.54 by Wednesday, and is expected to cross ₹150 crore in its third weekend.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik spoke about the film's success among other things. Asked if he has seen a movie poster or trailer in recent times that made him want to be a part of it, Kartik said, "Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic."

Kartik was also asked about the last time an actor's performance humbled him, and he replied, "I can't think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi are among the top three Bollywood films this year, apart from The Kashmir Files. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also beat up the week collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Alia Bhatt film grossed ₹153.69 crore in India, while the Kartik Aaryan's horror-drama is expected to cross the ₹150 crore mark this weekend. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, sequel to the psychological horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) is Kartik's second film to cross the ₹100 crore mark after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

