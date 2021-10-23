Kashmera Shah: Govinda ji will get good work once he fires his current manager

Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have had a shaky relationship for the past few years. Both the actors, along with their wives have taken potshots being taken at one another on different occasions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, Abhishek’s wife, actor Kashmera Shah shares that she would love to see the feuding mama-bhanja jodi work together. But she notes that “Govinda ji needs a better manager” for this to ever happen, slyly pointing at Sunita Ahuja (Govinda’s wife) who currently manages the actor’s work.

Shah explains, “If he fires his current manager and gets a good manager who actually wants him to get good work, then things can happens. Jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad. Govinda ji is a very talented actor and he should not be sitting at home.”

Shah, 49, rues that it is a shame that a family that has so much talent does not push one another.

“I also want to be part of that family like the Salman Khan family... They always push their people. Why can’t each family be like that? I wish Krushna’s family had pushed him. Had they done that it would have been beneficial to the entire family. They are filled with great, talented people but koi kisi ko push nahi karta,” says Shah, adding that she is not going to sit idle like others and make the most of her husband’s talents by working with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor-filmmaker, who has director the upcoming movie, Shriman Aishwarya Rai featuring her husband, says, “I have a brilliant artiste at home. It will be stupid of me to let the Rohit Shettys and David Dhawans to do films with him. It would be great that if I could also. I know my husband’s calibre as an actor, so why not take advantage of that? He is really good in the new film. It will be an OTT release, hopefully soon.”