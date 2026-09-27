Kashmera Shah lashes out at Komal Rani amid Govinda rumours, supports mami Sunita Ahuja: ‘I will always stand by you’

The feud between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja took an ugly turn after she publicly spoke about trouble in her marriage and asked women and Gen-Z to support her. This arrived a day after Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were seen together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja amid the ongoing speculation surrounding her rumoured relationship with the actor. Komal slammed Sunita for her comments and alleged that she had tried kill Govinda for many years.

Kashmera backs Sunita Ahuja

Kashmera Shah slammed Komal Rani for her comments on Sunita Ahuja.

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On Sunday, Kashmera Shah came in support of her mami Sunita Ahuja in a strongly worded statement on Instagram. She lashed out at Komal Rani without naming her in the caption, and wrote, “Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not “one co star” of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co worker knows such intimate details. I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women.”

She added, “We are often called RUDE OBNOXIOUS DOMINATING FOCUSSED SELFISH just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called “murderers”. So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the “one man” that they love, be it the father, the husband,the brother, and the dog then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you.”

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Context

{{^usCountry}} A day ago, Komal Rani slammed Sunita on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. [The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone.] Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, Komal Rani slammed Sunita on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. [The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone.] Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear." {{/usCountry}}

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The actor further questioned why a woman would choose to put her pain on public display instead of trying to heal from it. "She seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or is it a carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death," she added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Kashmera has openly supported Sunita. Last week, Kashmera took to Instagram and shared a picture along with a cryptic note that read, “I can't believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.” Kashmera is married to Krushna Abhishek, who is the nephew of Govinda.

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s strained relationship

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Sunita and Govinda married in 1987, and over three decades later, it was reported that Sunita had filed for divorce in family court. However, the two were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together in 2025, seemingly quashing the divorce rumours. The same year, Sunita appeared on several podcasts and spoke about Govinda’s alleged multiple affairs.

In 2026, Govinda was spotted at the airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, sparking link-up rumours about the two. Sunita subsequently called out Govinda for being seen with a woman whom she described as being “young enough to be his daughter”. She also called Govinda Komal Rani’s “sugar daddy”. The actor later reacted to Sunita’s remarks and warned her against defaming him.