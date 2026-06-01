Katrina Kaif's ‘amazing’ May was all about picnics with Vicky Kaushal, reading to baby Vihaan. See pics
On Monday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a rare glimpse of son Vihaan and Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebrations with fans.
Actor Katrina Kaif had an ‘amazing’ May, proof of which she shared with her fans on social media. As part of her May dump, the actor shared unseen pictures with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, and their baby boy, Vihaan. Katrina’s May was all about celebrating Vicky, searching for the best hot chocolate and discovering new songs.
Katrina Kaif’s blissful May
On Monday, Katrina posted pictures on her Instagram, writing, “May…….. you’ve been amazing (star eye emoji) Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever….And the best coffee too…” The pictures show the actor flaunting her long hair, and the hot chocolate and coffee she got to try out. “May looked beautiful on you,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “You made May more Beautiful and gave June a Gorgeous Start.”
She also posted pictures of the picnic she went to with Vicky, his birthday cake, Vihaan’s tiny hand as she read Gujapati Kulapati by Ashok Rajagopalan to him and a screengrab of her listening to Naa Pushde by Saivi Fareed. She also posted a selfie with friend and trainer Reza Katani, writing, “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle. Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you. Sugar (tick emoji) Gluten (tick emoji) Dairy (tick emoji) Gujapati Kulapati has a cold ……. I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it.”{{/usCountry}}
She also posted pictures of the picnic she went to with Vicky, his birthday cake, Vihaan’s tiny hand as she read Gujapati Kulapati by Ashok Rajagopalan to him and a screengrab of her listening to Naa Pushde by Saivi Fareed. She also posted a selfie with friend and trainer Reza Katani, writing, “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle. Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you. Sugar (tick emoji) Gluten (tick emoji) Dairy (tick emoji) Gujapati Kulapati has a cold ……. I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it.”{{/usCountry}}
When Vicky turned 38 on May 16, Katrina had written, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy….Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith…And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel ….My heart is full and grateful…” She also celebrated her first Mother's Day this year.
About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Katrina and Vicky dated for a while before they tied the knot at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in 2021, in a private ceremony. The couple invited only their closest friends and family to the wedding. In November 2025, the couple welcomed their first son, Vihaan.
Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s 2024 Hindi-Tamil film Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi. She has not announced any new films and is busy with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Vicky last starred in Laxman Utekar’s hit 2025 film Chhaava, in which he played Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna. He now has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, lined up.
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