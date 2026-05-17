Katrina Kaif shares first glimpse of baby Vihaan in heartfelt birthday post for Vicky Kaushal: ‘Same place…’

Actor Katrina Kaif made her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal’s 38th birthday a memorable affair by sharing a heartfelt note and a string of unseen family moments on social media. The actor gave fans a rare glimpse into their life away from the spotlight, including the first-ever peek at their baby boy, Vihaan. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

The post quickly caught everyone’s attention on social media, leaving fans gushing over the couple’s adorable family moments and showering them with love in the comments section.

Katrina’s birthday wish for Vicky On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Vicky. Sharing a series of joyful pictures, the actor reflected on gratitude, faith and patience, while revealing how much their lives had changed over the past few years. Katrina also shared that this year’s celebration was extra special as they marked Vicky’s birthday with their little angel, Vihaan.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel….”

“My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to,” Katrina added.

In one picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing a warm and candid moment together. Katrina, dressed in a soft beige outfit with her long hair left open, is seen with her arms wrapped around Vicky, while the actor flashes a wide smile for the camera.

In another picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen beaming with joy as they cuddle their baby boy outdoors amid lush greenery. While the couple chose not to reveal their son’s face, the picture marked his first appearance on social media. The little one is seen facing his parents, dressed in a cosy grey hooded jacket.