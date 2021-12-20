Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal clasp hands as they enjoy stunning sea view from their new Juhu home. See photo

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal as they enjoyed a spectacular view of the sea from their new home in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai. The photo shared by her on Instagram Stories showed their hands clasped together, with the beach in the background. “Home,” she captioned it, along with a heart emoji.

Vicky and Katrina’s new apartment is in the same building as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s. It is reportedly situated on the eighth floor.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of the view from her and Vicky Kaushal’s new home in Juhu.

While congratulating Vicky and Katrina on their wedding earlier this month, Anushka welcomed them to the neighbourhood. “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.

After being in a hush-hush relationship for two years, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding festivities, which included haldi and mehendi ceremonies, were attended by family and close friends, including Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

Vicky and Katrina shared the first pictures from their wedding and wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Katrina spoke ‘only Punjabi’ at the wedding, Vicky’s cousin Dr Upasana Vohra revealed in an Instagram live. Katrina paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots in her wedding veil and also prepared halwa as a part of the ‘Chaunka Chardhana’ ritual, wherein a new bride cooks something for her husband’s family--usually a sweet dish--after the wedding.

