Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands, smile as they visit Farhan Akhtar's home; Karan Johar, Dino Morea spotted too

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held hands and smiled as they visited actor-director Farhan Akhtar's home in Mumbai. Several other celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Dino Morea, and Chunky Panday were seen at Farhan's house. Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly Sidhwani were also spotted at Farhan's home. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and more stars strike stylish poses in inside pics from Apoorva Mehta's bash)

For the occasion, Katrina wore a floral off-shoulder short dress with heels and kept her hair loose. Vicky Kaushal sported a white shirt, dark denims, and sneakers. As the couple arrived at Farhan's home, they were seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi stationed outside. After posing for the camera, the duo was seen entering Farhan's home holding hands.

Karan Johar, who was also seen, wore an all-black outfit as he posed for pictures. He opted for a black jacket with matching pants and silver shoes. He also sported black glasses. Dino wore a blue jacket over a white T-shirt, navy blue pants, and sneakers.

Chunky opted for an olive green shirt, dark blue denims, and green shoes. Ritesh wore a black T-shirt with denims while his wife wore a black top and printed skirt.

The event at Farhan Akhtar's home comes over a month after his wedding with television personality Shibani Dandekar. Farhan married Shibani at his family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19 this year.

Vicky and Katrina too tied the knot a few months ago. They exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Recently, the couple went out for dinner along with their family members. The family dinner included Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, and his brother-actor Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Katrina has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with actor Salman Khan.

