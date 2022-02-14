Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share hug on Valentine's Day, but fans notice 'she's taking something from his pocket'

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a Valentine's Day special post on Instagram with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The post includes three pictures which show the two of them sharing a warm hug and Vicky giving Katrina a kiss on her forehead.

The pictures appear to have been clicked in a large hall with thick curtains and overhead spot lights. Katrina is wearing a thick back jacket while Vicky is in his white sweater. A photo also shows Katrina with her hand in Vicky's pant pockets.

“We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters,” Katrina wrote with the post. Her fans reacted to the pictures with funny comments.

"Itna single zindagi mein kabhi feel nahi huya (I've never felt to single in my whole life)," wrote one. "She is taking somthing from his pocket," commented another. “Thanks for reminding me of my loner life,” read another comment. A person also wondered, “Wo sab thek hai but hands in the pocket kaffi romantic (All that is fine but that hand in pocked it really romantic)." Another joked, “Aansu khatam hone ko aaye h ab (I've run out of tears).”

Also read: Katrina Kaif finally shares pics from Maldives, calls it ‘My happy place’; fans want to know 'where is Vicky Kaushal'

Vicky and Katrina got married in December at a grand hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The very intimate wedding ceremony was attended only by their closest friends and family members. Unlike what was reported by many, the couple chose not to hold any reception party for their friends from Bollywood.

After the ceremony was done, they headed to Maldives for a short honeymoon and returned to Mumbai in just a few days. He got busy with the shoot of his next film with Sara Ali Khan while she began work on Merry Christmas by Sriram Raghavan.

