Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport as they return to India from Maldives. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to India after holidaying with close friends and family members in the Maldives. They celebrated Katrina’s 39th birthday during their trip. The couple was spotted in a cheerful mood at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Also read: A look at Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and friends' Maldives adventures)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Katrina was seen in a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. Vicky Kaushal, by her side, was in a white t-shirt with grey pants. Both were wearing face masks with black sunglasses as they walked hand in hand in front of the cameras.

Vicky and Katrina had a blast with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar, Ileana D'Cruz and Mini Mathur among others in the Maldives. All of them tried their hands at several adventures such as zipline, snorkelling and more as Katrina turned a year older on July 16. Both Vicky and Katrina shared several glimpses of their trip on social media.

Earlier in the day, Vicky shared a picture of himself enjoying the crystal blue water of the Maldives. He wrote in the caption, “Sone-wah!”. Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Never stop dreaming.” “Beautiful pic sir but where is Katty (Katrina Kaif) mam?", commented another fan.

Katrina who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, will be next seen in Phone Booth, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is a horror-comedy releasing on November 4. She also has Salman Khan starrer-Tiger 3 in the pipeli alongside Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Besides this, he will star in Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari’s yet-untitled films. He is also a part of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's upcoming comedy film, Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham.

