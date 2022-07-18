A look at Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and friends' Maldives adventures: From snorkelling to zip-lining. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making most of their time with close friends and family in the Maldives. Vicky shared a video of them channeling their adventurous sides as all of them tried zipline. They recently celebrated Katrina’s 39th birthday at the destination. (Also read: Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday on Maldives beach)

In the new video, while Katrina appeared a little nervous before taking off, Vicky Kaushal signed off with a salute toward the camera. The video also featured Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif and Mini Mathur among others. Singer SAINt JHN's song The Best Part of Life is added as the background score of the video.

Katrina also shared a glimpse of their snorkelling session as they all explored the underwater. Going by her Instagram stories, she wore black swimwear while swimming near giant sting rays. Apart from this, the actor has also shared a happy picture with her girl gang from the celebrity's favourite destination.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, Vicky had shared a video of him cycling on an island with Angira Dhar. He also treated fans with a picture of himself with Katrina on a yacht. The two candidly laughed in the photo while twinning in white outfits. Sharing the post, Vicky captioned it with an infinity sign. Celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and others reacted to the picture.

Katrina will be next seen in the horror-comedy Phone Booth, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will release on November 4. She is also a part of Salman Khan starrer-Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He has two untitled films with directors Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari respectively in his pipeline. He will also star in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming comedy film, Govinda Naam Mera.

