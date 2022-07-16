Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday on Maldives beach with Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal; fans ask 'where is Vicky Kaushal?'

Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a bunch of pictures as she celebrated her 39th birthday with friends and family members. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted the photos as they spent their time on the beach. However, Katrina didn't disclose where the pictures were clicked. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor wish 'darling' Katrina Kaif on her birthday)

In the first photo, Katrina looked back as she smiled for the camera. She wore a white shirt dress over a black bikini and sported no make-up look. In the second picture, Katrina posed along with her sister Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh and Ileana D'Cruz. Katrina also smiled as she posed with her friend in another photo.

The last photo showed Katrina's brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal laying on the beach as all the girls laughed behind him. While Angira wore a black swimsuit, Ileana opted for a pink outfit and Isabelle was dressed in a white and black outfit. Sharvari opted for a yellow shirt over her swimsuit and Sunny wore a white T-shirt and colourful shorts.

Sharing the post, Katrina captioned it, "Birthday wala din (On my birthday) red heart emojis." Reacting to the post, fans asked about her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. A fan asked in Hindi, "Where is your husband?" Another person commented, "Missing Vicky in the pictures." Fans also wished her a happy birthday. "You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always," wrote a person.

In a photo added on Instagram Stories by Ileana, Mini Mathur and Vicky were also seen with the group. Mini also added a picture on her Instagram Stories as she had her meal. She geo-tagged the location as the Maldives.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky also posted a photo of Katrina. The picture was also clicked on the beach. He captioned the post, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!! (red heart emojis)." The line is a song from the film Farz (1967). Earlier, Isabelle posted a photo with Katrina on Instagram and write, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest @katrinakaif love always."

Katrina will be next seen in her upcoming film, Phone Booth. The film also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran, Phone Booth is slated to hit the screens on November 4, this year. Katrina made the announcement of the horror comedy's release date on Instagram on July 15.

