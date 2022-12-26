Katrina Kaif asked to stop by airport security as she goes on vacay with Vicky Kaushal: 'Madam checking ke liye rukiye'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Christmas with his family on Sunday. A day after the actors hosted friends and family at a house party, they were spotted leaving for a vacation on Monday. A video of Katrina and Vicky at Mumbai airport was shared online, in which the former is seen getting stopped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the entrance gate. After Katrina made her way inside the gate without stopping for security, he asked her to come back for checking. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal go incognito as they travel in economy class; fans can’t believe their eyes. Watch)

Katrina wore a printed red shirt with matching pants as she arrived at the airport with Vicky. After the two greeted paparazzi outside the airport gate, Katrina Kaif walked straight inside, while Vicky stood at the entrance and waited for the CISF personnel to check his ID. Katrina later returned to the gate, as the CISF personnel told her, "Madam, checking ke liye rukiye (Please wait for checking, ma'am)." Commenting on their video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, a user wrote, "Both of them are thinking this is the private airport so they can go directly. CRPF, good job." Praising Katrina's festive look, a fan commented, "I really like Katrina's Santa Claus outfit."

Earlier on Sunday, Vicky and Katrina hosted an intimate Christmas party at their house, and in attendance were Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal and his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also joined the family festivities. Katrina's friend, filmmaker Kabir Khan, was also pictured with his family, including his wife, actor Mini Mathur, at the celebration. Actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, filmmaker Anand Tiwari, actors Angira Dhar and Karishma Kohli were also spotted at Katrina and Vicky's Christmas party. Katrina also shared a family picture on Instagram, and captioned it as "Merry Christmas." Vicky also shared a picture of a decorated Christmas tree from their home.

Katrina will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The first poster of the film was released recently. Katrina will also be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Vicky will be seen soon in Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur, based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON