Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal go incognito as they travel in economy class; fans can’t believe their eyes. Watch

Published on Dec 21, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised fans as they recently travelled in the economy class. Here’s how fans reacted to the couple’s video from their latest flight.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were surprised to see the actors travel in economy class, recently. While the two often fly first class, they sat with other passengers in economy class on their latest flight. A video of Katrina and Vicky from inside the flight was shared on a fan page, with many expressing shock at seeing the couple travelling in economy. Also read: Katrina Kaif turns model for husband Vicky Kaushal in the hills ahead of first wedding anniversary

Vicky and Katrina Kaif wore hoodies and track pants for the flight. Both of them also wore sunglasses and caps, while covering their faces with masks. In a video shot inside the plane, Katrina was using her phone, while Vicky seemed to be looking towards the front of the plane as the two maintained a low profile.

The caption of the video made by a fellow passenger that was shared on a fan page, read, “Imagine boarding the same flight with Katrina Kaif…” Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “They’re flying economy? Wow.” Another comment read, “Flying Economy? Wow Katrina Kaif, you are so down to earth.” Another one commented, “I am shocked…”

However, some users pointed out that the video was shot without Katrina or Vicky’s permission, and should not have been shared online. A comment read, “Yeh galat hai (this is wrong)... shooting a person without their permission should be a crime.”

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly in Europe to spend the Christmas holiday with Katrina’s family. They had celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 9. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day festivities included several ceremonies including haldi and sangeet.

Vicky was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Katrina, who was recently seen in the film Phone Bhoot, will be next seen in thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and the action film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
