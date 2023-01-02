Katrina Kaif blushes as Vicky Kaushal dances for her in Maldives, fans call them 'too sweet'. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif was left blushing and laughing as her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal danced for her, seemingly on her birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, actor Mini Mathur posted a video giving a glimpse inside how she spent 2022. The brief clip featured her family members and friends as they also travelled to different countries. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Rajasthan trip is all about date night, strolls in nature)

A part of the video gave a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal dancing as he kneeled on the floor. Actor Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, was also seen grooving to the music behind him. Seemingly recorded in the Maldives, where they celebrated Katrina's birthday in July, the video showed Vicky in a maroon shirt and white pants.

Katrina, who sat on a couch near them with another person, blushed looking at Vicky. He also laughed as she enjoyed Vicky's performance. She was seen in a white outfit. The little get-together took place in the evening. A table with several glasses was also seen in the clip.

Sharing the video, Mini captioned it, "Too many things to be thankful for in 2022 so let’s start with the most important- LOVE ! Coz Love is all you need. #Thankyou2022 #newyear #love #friends #family." Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing Vicky’s dance." Another comment read, "Vicky dancing and Katrina enjoying too sweet." "Vicky's dance for Katrina (heart eyes emojis)," commented an Instagram user.

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. It is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Vicky was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. He will feature with Triptii Dimri in Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled film. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ammy Virk is also a part of the film.

Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 this year.

