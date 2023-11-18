Katrina Kaif compares her Tiger 3 towel scene to Salman Khan's in Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in new AMA session. See pic

Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of her new film Tiger 3. The actor decided to interact with fans on Saturday over a quick AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, where she answered several fan questions, ranging from how it is to work with Salman Khan to her towel scene in the film. (Also read: Salman Khan's 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi at 'Tiger 3' success event, video goes viral)

Katrina's AMA session

Katrina Kaif shared a goofy response to a fan asking about the towel scene in Tiger 3.

In the AMA session that Katrina conducted via her Instagram Stories, one fan asked, 'What is it like on set with Salman?' To this, Katrina replied with a BTS picture with Salman, where both of them seemed to be waiting behind the stage. In the caption, Katrina wrote, "As above, I'm perpetually stressing... and Salman is amused (smiley face emoticon)."

Another fan asked, 'Your favourite photo on tiger 3 set' and here, Katrina shared a picture with Salman where both of them were seen smiling. Katrina held on to Salman in the picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Tiger and Zoya in happy times (and a rare photo of Salman smiling.)" When a fan asked if she likes Tiger more or Prem, Katrina said, “Tiger achcha lagta hai kyuki Tiger mein Prem koot koot ke bhara hai (I like Tiger more because he has all the qualities of Prem within him).”

Katrina via her Instagram Stories.

Katrina shares Salman's picture

A second fan asked, "Salman khaa hai (Where is Salman)?' Katrina shared a picture of Salman holding a coffee mug, and wrote in the caption: "Ghar pe hai. Unke mummy daddy ki anniversary hai :) Lunch khake coffee pe rahe hai. Aur ye selfie leke bheja hai aap logo ke liye (He is at home. It's the anniversary of his parents. He is having coffee after having lunch. He has sent this selfie for you all)."

Another question had a fan asking Katrina about the towel scene and how Salman also used a towel in the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from David Dhawan's 2004 romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. To this question, Katrina shared a picture from the song with Salman doing the towel step and wrote in the caption: "@beingsalmankhan Aapne towel use kiya hai aur maine towel pehna hai!"

Katrina also shared a picture of Salman Khan in her Instagram Stories.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in Salman and Katrina's spy thriller franchise. It's also the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace.”

