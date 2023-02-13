Katrina Kaif didn't attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception but fans Photoshopped her into Vicky Kaushal's pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception was graced by everyone from Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput to Kajol, Ajay Devgan, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was seen with Kiara in last year's film Govinda Naam Mera, and had joined Sidharth on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 last year, also attended the grand reception in Mumbai. However, Vicky's wife, actor Katrina Kaif, was missing at the bash. Soon, fans on social media began sharing an edited photo featuring Katrina and Vicky from the reception. Also read: Inside pics with Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception

In Katrina Kaif's Photoshopped picture with Vicky, the two are seen posing in front of a floral wall at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception. In the original photo, Vicky was seen smiling and posing for paparazzi in front of the same background at the venue before entering the party. He wore a blue suit for the bash, while Katrina was seen wearing a white ethnic outfit in her old photo that was Photoshopped into Vicky's recent photo from the reception.

Sharing the edited photo, a fan wrote on Instagram, "Hahahaha Vicky and Katrina attended Kiara and Sidharth's reception. I really wanted to post something like that but… anyways Photoshop era seems to be back." Reacting to the edited picture, a fan wrote, "Oh s***, I just read the caption... anyway, thank you for your service." Another one said, "I thought it's real." Another one commented, "How could Vicky leave his stunning wife at home????" The same photo was shared on another Instagram page, on which a comment read, "The editing looks completely real, wonderful job."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Soon after they shared the first official pictures from their dreamy wedding, and celebs including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had taken to Instagram Stories to congratulate Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. A day after the wedding, the two left for Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, where they attended a wedding reception. The couple then travelled to Mumbai for a reception attended by their Bollywood friends and colleagues.

